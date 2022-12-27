Athens posts win at Pawnee's expense 59-45

Athens had its hands full but finally brushed off Pawnee 59-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
The last time Athens and Pawnee played in a 67-27 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 21, Athens faced off against Lewistown and Pawnee took on Carlinville on December 20 at Carlinville High School. For more, click here.
