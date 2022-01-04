Athens overwhelms Hartsburg-Emden 58-24

Athens controlled the action to earn a strong 58-24 win against Hartsburg-Emden in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Athens took on Rockford Auburn on December 28 at Rockford Auburn High School. Click here for a recap
