Athens nets nifty win over Riverton 50-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 50-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
Athens opened a narrow 24-22 gap over Riverton at halftime.
The Warriors jumped to a 28-26 bulge over the Hawks as the fourth quarter began.
Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 22-21 scoring edge over Riverton.
In recent action on January 11, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Williamsville on January 13 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap
