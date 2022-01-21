 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens nets nifty win over Riverton 50-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 50-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Athens opened a narrow 24-22 gap over Riverton at halftime.

The Warriors jumped to a 28-26 bulge over the Hawks as the fourth quarter began.

Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 22-21 scoring edge over Riverton.

In recent action on January 11, Riverton faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Williamsville on January 13 at Williamsville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

