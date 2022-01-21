Athens nets nifty win over Riverton 50-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Riverton 50-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Athens opened a narrow 24-22 gap over Riverton at halftime.

The Warriors jumped to a 28-26 bulge over the Hawks as the fourth quarter began.

Athens' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 22-21 scoring edge over Riverton.

