Athens' offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 68-44 win over Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

In recent action on February 4, Athens faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda . Click here for a recap. Mason City Illini Central took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on February 4 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.