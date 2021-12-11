Athens flies high over Hillsboro 72-48

Athens controlled the action to earn a strong 72-48 win against Hillsboro for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.
Recently on December 3 , Athens squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors' offense moved to a 36-30 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.
Athens' rule showed as it carried a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
