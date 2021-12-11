 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Athens flies high over Hillsboro 72-48

  • 0

Athens controlled the action to earn a strong 72-48 win against Hillsboro for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.

Recently on December 3 , Athens squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors' offense moved to a 36-30 lead over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

Athens' rule showed as it carried a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News