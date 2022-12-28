Athens ends the party for Carrollton 53-43

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Athens still prevailed 53-43 against Carrollton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at half over the Hawks.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-6 stretch over the final quarter.
