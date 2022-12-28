 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Athens ends the party for Carrollton 53-43

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Athens still prevailed 53-43 against Carrollton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 13-11 margin over Carrollton after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 30-27 advantage at half over the Hawks.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Carrollton locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 21, Athens squared off with Lewistown in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline routs Normal West 78-52

Moline lit up the scoreboard on December 21 to propel past Normal West for a 78-52 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News