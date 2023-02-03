Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Athens nipped Maroa-Forsyth 51-42 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Maroa-Forsyth showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-12 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans took a 28-24 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 42-36 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 9-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Athens and Maroa-Forsyth squared off with February 8, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Petersburg PORTA . For more, click here. Athens took on Auburn on January 27 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.