Athens denies Virden North Mac's challenge 46-35

Athens grabbed a 46-35 victory at the expense of Virden North Mac in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Virden North Mac showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Athens as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors' shooting moved to a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

