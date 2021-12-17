Athens collects victory over Mt. Pulaski 57-44

Athens collected a 57-44 victory over Mt. Pulaski during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Warriors moved in front of the Hilltoppers 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

Athens' offense moved to a 28-22 lead over Mt. Pulaski at halftime.

The Warriors and the Hilltoppers were engaged in a slim affair at 37-29 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.