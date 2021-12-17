Athens collects victory over Mt. Pulaski 57-44

 Skip to main content
Athens collected a 57-44 victory over Mt. Pulaski during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 11 , Athens squared up on Hillsboro in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors moved in front of the Hilltoppers 14-9 to begin the second quarter.

Athens' offense moved to a 28-22 lead over Mt. Pulaski at halftime.

The Warriors and the Hilltoppers were engaged in a slim affair at 37-29 as the fourth quarter started.

