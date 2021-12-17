Athens collects victory over Mt. Pulaski 57-44

Athens collected a 57-44 victory over Mt. Pulaski during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 11 , Athens squared up on Hillsboro in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors moved in front of the Hilltoppers 14-9 to begin the second quarter.
Athens' offense moved to a 28-22 lead over Mt. Pulaski at halftime.
The Warriors and the Hilltoppers were engaged in a slim affair at 37-29 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.