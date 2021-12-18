Athens climbs out of hole to beat Edinburg 57-39

Athens stumbled out of the blocks but found its stride in the second quarter of a 57-39 win over Edinburg for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 18.

The Wildcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-9 advantage over the Warriors as the first quarter ended.

Edinburg proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 25-15 advantage over Athens at the half.

The Warriors broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-29 lead over the Wildcats.

