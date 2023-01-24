 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens can't hang with Petersburg PORTA 53-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Petersburg PORTA spurred past Athens 53-40 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

Last season, Petersburg PORTA and Athens faced off on February 23, 2022 at Petersburg PORTA High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 11, Athens faced off against Pawnee and Petersburg PORTA took on Greenfield-Northwestern Coop on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

