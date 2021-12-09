At last, Minonk Fieldcrest eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Spring Valley Hall 70-61

Multiple extra time were the order of the day before Minonk Fieldcrest could topple Spring Valley Hall 70-61 on December 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Knights' kept the advantage through the third overtime period with a 70-61 scoring edge over the Red Devils.
Recently on December 3 , Minonk Fieldcrest squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.