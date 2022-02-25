At last, Auburn eaks out a seat-squirming thriller over Petersburg PORTA 72-70

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one extra time for Auburn to defeat Petersburg PORTA 72-70 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Tough to find an edge early, the Trojans and the Blue Jays fashioned a 51-51 stalemate through the first quarter.

Auburn broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 72-68 lead over Petersburg PORTA.

The Blue Jays fought to an interesting third overtime period, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

