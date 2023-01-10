Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond rains down on Farmer City Blue Ridge 69-51

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handed Farmer City Blue Ridge a tough 69-51 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.
