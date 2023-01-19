Arthur Christian rains down on DeLand-Weldon 46-16

Arthur Christian earned a convincing 46-16 win over DeLand-Weldon in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 11, DeLand-Weldon faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Arthur Christian took on Decatur Lutheran on January 13 at Decatur Lutheran. For results, click here.
