Arthur Christian engulfs Urbana University in point barrage 70-32

Arthur Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Urbana University during this 70-32 victory in Illinois boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 20, Urbana University faced off against DeLand-Weldon and Arthur Christian took on Sycamore Cornerstone Christian on January 21 at Arthur Christian School. Click here for a recap.
