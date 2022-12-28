Arthur Christian dominates Yorkville Parkview Christian 59-37

Arthur Christian turned in a thorough domination of Yorkville Parkview Christian 59-37 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 17, Arthur Christian squared off with Georgetown La Salette in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.