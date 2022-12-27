Armstrong exhales after close call with Broadlands Heritage 41-38

Armstrong found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Broadlands Heritage 41-38 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Armstrong and Broadlands Heritage squared off with December 27, 2021 at Broadlands Heritage High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 16, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Arthur Christian and Armstrong took on Fithian Oakwood on December 16 at Armstrong Township High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.