Arlington Heights St. Viator dims lights on Chicago St. Patrick 56-32

Arlington Heights St. Viator delivered all the smoke to disorient Chicago St. Patrick and flew away with a 56-32 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Chicago St Patrick and Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off on December 3, 2021 at Chicago St Patrick High School. For more, click here.
Recently on January 6, Chicago St Patrick squared off with Lisle Benet in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.