Arlington Heights St. Viator designs winning blueprint against Chicago Morgan Park 54-43

Arlington Heights St. Viator knocked off Chicago Morgan Park 54-43 at Arlington Heights St. Viator High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Arlington Heights St. Viator faced off against Chicago St Patrick and Chicago Morgan Park took on Hammond Central on January 14 at Hammond Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
