Argenta-Oreana blitzes Broadlands Heritage in dominating victory 63-41

Argenta-Oreana gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Broadlands Heritage 63-41 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 10.

Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Broadlands Heritage squared off with February 9, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Broadlands Heritage took on Toledo Cumberland on January 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.

