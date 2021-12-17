Arcola wins tense tussle with Neoga 58-54

Arcola upended Neoga for a narrow 58-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.

Arcola made the first move by forging a 12-8 margin over Neoga after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders kept a 25-22 half margin at the Indians' expense.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-32 fourth quarter, too.

