Arcola wins tense tussle with Neoga 58-54

Arcola upended Neoga for a narrow 58-54 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 17.

Arcola made the first move by forging a 12-8 margin over Neoga after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders kept a 25-22 half margin at the Indians' expense.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Purple Riders, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 33-32 fourth quarter, too.

Recently on December 7 , Arcola squared up on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

