Arcola pockets solid victory over Sullivan 42-35

With little to no wiggle room, Arcola nosed past Sullivan 42-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 17, Sullivan faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Arcola took on Tuscola on December 21 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Purple Riders fought to a 27-14 half margin at the Redskins' expense.
The Purple Riders withstood the Redskins' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
