Arcola pockets solid victory over Sullivan 42-35

With little to no wiggle room, Arcola nosed past Sullivan 42-35 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 28.

The Purple Riders fought to a 27-14 half margin at the Redskins' expense.

The Purple Riders withstood the Redskins' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.