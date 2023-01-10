 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arcola passes stress test against Villa Grove 63-50

Arcola called "game" in the waning moments of a 63-50 defeat of Villa Grove in Illinois boys basketball on January 10.

Last season, Arcola and Villa Grove faced off on February 19, 2022 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, Villa Grove faced off against Oakland Tri-County and Arcola took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on January 3 at Arcola High School. For a full recap, click here.

