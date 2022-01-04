Arcola paints near-perfect picture in win over Farmer City Blue Ridge 59-19

Arcola's river of points eventually washed away Farmer City Blue Ridge in a 59-19 offensive cavalcade in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.
In recent action on December 30, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Arcola took on Beecher City/Cowden-Herrick Co-op on December 29 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
