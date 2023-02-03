Arthur Christian got no credit and no consideration from Arcola, which slammed the door 53-29 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 3.

In recent action on January 21, Arcola faced off against Toledo Cumberland . For a full recap, click here. Arthur Christian took on Urbana University on January 27 at Urbana University Laboratory High School. Click here for a recap.

