Arcola finally puts Sullivan away 50-44

Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Arcola finally eked out a 50-44 verdict over Sullivan in Illinois boys basketball action on December 13.

Last season, Arcola and Sullivan faced off on December 28, 2021 at Sullivan High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 6, Sullivan squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

