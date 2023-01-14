Arcola dodges a bullet in win over Moweaqua Central A&M 51-46

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Arcola wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 51-46 over Moweaqua Central A&M in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.

Arcola drew first blood by forging a 13-12 margin over Moweaqua Central A&M after the first quarter.

The Purple Riders' offense moved in front for a 26-22 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Arcola darted to a 34-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Purple Riders enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Raiders' 18-17 advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 6, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Macon Meridian and Arcola took on Decatur Lutheran on January 6 at Decatur Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.

