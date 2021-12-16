Antioch claims gritty victory against Chicago Legal Prep Charter 48-44

Antioch topped Chicago Legal Prep Charter 48-44 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
Recently on December 10 , Chicago Legal Prep Charter squared up on Chicago Al Raby in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.