Altamont pockets narrow victory over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 51-45

Altamont upended Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op for a narrow 51-45 victory at Altamont High on February 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 12, Altamont faced off against Macon Meridian and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Tuscola on February 12 at Tuscola High School. For a full recap, click here.
