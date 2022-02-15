Abracadabra: Toledo Cumberland vanquishes Argenta-Oreana 68-36

Toledo Cumberland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Argenta-Oreana with an all-around effort during this 68-36 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 1, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Argenta-Oreana took on Broadlands Heritage on February 9 at Broadlands Heritage High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
