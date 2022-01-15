Abracadabra: Taylorville vanquishes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68-30

Taylorville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 68-30 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois boys basketball on January 15.

The Tornadoes' shooting pulled ahead to a 39-13 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.