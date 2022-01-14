Abracadabra: Pleasant Plains vanquishes New Berlin 61-28

Pleasant Plains handled New Berlin 61-28 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
Pleasant Plains jumped in front of New Berlin 10-8 to begin the second quarter.
Pleasant Plains' offense struck to a 30-15 lead over New Berlin at the intermission.
The third quarter gave the Cardinals a 52-23 lead over the Pretzels.
