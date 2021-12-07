Abracadabra: Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central vanquishes Beardstown 51-29

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Beardstown 51-29 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central jumped in front of Beardstown 14-8 to begin the second quarter.

Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central's offense darted to a 27-15 lead over Beardstown at the half.

The Blue Jays' position showed as they carried a 33-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

