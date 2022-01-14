Abracadabra: Peoria Richwoods vanquishes Danville 63-39

Peoria Richwoods' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 63-39 win over Danville in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Danville took on Normal on January 7 at Normal Community High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
