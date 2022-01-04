Abracadabra: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vanquishes Fisher 65-35

 Skip to main content
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's river of points eventually washed away Fisher in a 65-35 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 4.

In recent action on December 21, Fisher faced off against Cerro Gordo and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Fithian Oakwood on December 29 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley made the first move by forging a 16-5 margin over Fisher after the first quarter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's offense roared to a 38-20 lead over Fisher at the half.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley struck to a 46-25 bulge over Fisher as the fourth quarter began.

