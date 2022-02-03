Abracadabra: Chicago Whitney Young vanquishes Chicago Mather 89-31

Chicago Whitney Young dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 89-31 victory over Chicago Mather at Chicago Mather High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

