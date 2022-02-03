Abracadabra: Chicago Whitney Young vanquishes Chicago Mather 89-31

Chicago Whitney Young dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 89-31 victory over Chicago Mather at Chicago Mather High on February 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Chicago Mather faced off against Northbrook Glenbrook North and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 26 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For more, click here.
