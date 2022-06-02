Area players to compete in IBCA All-Star Games on June 11 at Pontiac High School

PONTIAC — University High School teammates Naomi Elliott and Kayla Petersen are among nine area players set to participate in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games on June 11 at Pontiac High School.

Elliott and Petersen are part of the South team with Mallory Cyrulik of Clinton and Fieldcrest's Ella Goodrich that meets the North, which includes Taylor Nowaskie of Olympia, in the Class 1A-2A girls game at 11 a.m.

Four Heart of Illinois Conference players square off in the Class 1A-2A boys game at 3 p.m. Ben Peacock of Lexington and Deer Creek-Mackinaw's Lane Thomann are on the North while El Paso-Gridley's Asa Smith and Trevor Heffren of Eureka play for the South.

The Class 1A-2A North's head coach will be retiring Fieldcrest coach Matt Winkler. He will be assisted by his son, Michael, and Kim Whittington.

El Paso-Gridley head coach Nathaniel Meiss will serve as an assistant coach for the South in the Boys Class 3A-4A game at 5 p.m.

