Watch now: University High holds off Bloomington in wild seventh inning

BLOOMINGTON – As University High School’s designated hitter, Grant Marshall contributed a sacrifice fly to a five-run Pioneers seventh inning that handed the visitors a 9-4 lead.

And with Chase Adams sailing through 2⅓ relief innings with seven strikeouts, Marshall didn’t figure to add pitcher to his job description Friday at Howard Saar Field.

But when Bloomington mounted a rally in the bottom of the seventh, Marshall was there to close the door with a little help from shortstop Charlie Vercruysse.

With the tying run on second and the winning run at first, Vercruysse leaped to pick a Gage Wolfe line drive out of the air and preserve a 9-8 U High victory.

“It was scary, but when he caught it I was so excited,” Marshall said. “It was a very, very intense game.”

“My old man eyes actually thought that thing was through. I didn’t realize Vercruysse got it,” said BHS coach Steve Clapp. “I thought Gage had a fantastic at-bat.”

Here are five more takeaways from an entertaining Intercity battle.

Wild seventh inning

U High (23-6) snapped a 4-4 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh. A three-run double by Adams to left-center field was the big hit. Matt Armstrong also singled in a run.

But BHS (20-8) did not fold. Gentry Lovell led off with a triple and was singled home by Cameron Anderson. Walks to Parker Gilmore and Trey Thompson sandwiched an Adams strikeout before Marshall took over.

“Sometimes guys feel like they have to be so fine with the ball and try to win it for the team and put a lot of pressure on themselves to get that done,” Pioneers coach Steve Paxson said. “I’m glad Grant came in and did what he did. He did nothing but throw strikes at the knees and did everything he could to get outs. We were fortunate to do that.”

A Brennon Reed sacrifice fly was followed by two BHS runs scoring on a misplayed fly ball. Adison Worthman took the winning run to first base with a single before Wolfe’s line drive was caught.

“I’m just proud of our kids. It was a heavyweight fight most of the day,” said Clapp. “I would have hated if the score ended 9-4 because it was a closer game than that, a battle all the way through. To put yourself in position to win in the last inning says a lot about their character.”

Early fireworks

BHS scored its first four runs in the fourth inning, all coming with two outs. Zach Spidle sent a two-run double into the left-field corner before Worthman deposited the next pitch beyond the center field barrier for his eighth home run of the season.

U High scored twice in the fourth as Carson Beal’s triple drove home Eli Kieser and Beal scored on a Jake Swartz single.

Kings vs. kings

The Purple Raiders have clinched the Big 12 Conference championship, while U High is the Central State Eight Conference champions.

That gave Thursday’s proceedings an enhanced Intercity rivalry feel.

“These Intercity games bring out a different vibe,” Paxson said. “The kids know each other and they’re really competing hard. They want to do the best they can not only for their school but because they know those guys.

"We feel really fortunate to come out ahead. That’s a good baseball team over there. They are obviously going to have a really good shot at making a run in the postseason.”

Clapp was happy with his team’s at-bats against U High starter and Western Kentucky recruit Evan Jones and Adams, who will play at Southern Mississippi.

“In my 25 years, I don’t know if I’ve seen a better roster,” Clapp said of the Pioneers. “You think you’ve got to beat them 1-0 or 2-1, but we just hung eight on a couple Division I guys. We’ve still got to cut down on our strikeouts, but I love the direction we’re headed. I thought we got better today.”

Until we meet again?

The Raiders and Pioneers could square off in the postseason with a lot more on the line.

BHS is the top seed in the Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional, while U High is the highest seed in the Normal West Regional. The teams could meet in the championship game of the Champaign Central Sectional on June 4.

“That’s so far off in the distance. But that’s our goal,” said Clapp. “We want to see whoever. We don’t care that it’s them. We want to get to the sectional final. We’ve got a tough road ahead of us and the kids understand that.”

“We’ve seen their hitters one time now,” Paxson said. “We’ve still got a couple guys they haven’t seen off the mound, which is really nice. We haven’t thrown (Matt) Sauser or Swartz. We really feel like we’re in good shape. But at the same time that’s going to be a competitive group no matter who we throw at them.”

Sauser is an Iowa recruit, while Swartz will pitch at Illinois.

Pickoff problems

Pickoff attempts at first base were not a winning proposition for pitchers Friday.

No runners were picked off and there were three throwing errors attempting to do so.

