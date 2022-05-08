Watch now: U High baseball handles Normal West, Lincoln-Way Central

NORMAL – A Class 2A State Tournament participant last spring, the University High School baseball team knows the road will be rougher this season with a bump to 3A.

U High looked primed for a postseason run Saturday at Duffy Bass Field, rolling up 31 runs in two games including a 19-5 win over Normal West.

“3A baseball is really tough. There are a lot of good teams in our sub sectional and our sectional,” Pioneers coach Steve Paxson said. “You have to really play well and play sharp.”

U High improved to 18-6 with the win over West, sparked by a seven-run fourth and an 11-run seventh.

The Pioneers defeated Lincoln-Way Central 12-0 earlier in the day.

Here are six other takeaways from an impressive day for U High.

Quick trip, quick results

Southern Mississippi recruit Chase Adams pitched the first six innings of the victory over West, allowing one unearned run, striking out 11 and walking one.

Yet Paxson paid Adams an early visit on the mound after the first two Wildcats batters reached base on an error and a hit by pitch.

“Sometimes I just like to go up and put a hand on a kid’s shoulder and tell him it’s OK,” said Paxson. “They’re tough minded kids and very competitive. Sometimes we want the to remember their practice and not be so concerned with the outcome of things.

“Kids get wrapped up in big games. These are Intercity games. They’re fun to play. I made a little contact and you hope that’s enough for kids. It certainly was today. I thought he did a nice job.”

Adams allowed just two hits, a third inning triple by Sam DesCarpentrie and a sixth-inning single by Bryant Henderson.

Four hits for Kieser

Junior third baseman Eli Kieser was 4-for-4 against West with two singles, a double and a triple.

“I felt pretty good. I was seeing the ball well and being aggressive,” Kieser said. “First pitch fastball is the easiest pitch to hit so I was being aggressive.”

“He’s had an up and down season at the plate,” said Paxson. “For us to see him do that really gives us another threat in the batting order we really need. The kids works really hard. I’m so happy for him.”

Jones does it all

Western Kentucky recruit Evan Jones pitched a one-hitter over five innings to secure the win over Lincoln-Way Central. He struck out 10 and walked one.

Jones also had a gigantic day at the plate with four hits and seven RBIs. He blasted a home run in each contest.

Strapped for pitching

Saturday’s game had been scheduled for Friday at West, so the Wildcats (14-12) were the home team on U High’s field.

That did not turn out well when West had to delve deep into its pitching staff in the top of the seventh as the Pioneers plated 11.

“If you’re not throwing your top three guys against them, that’s what they are going to be able to do,” Wildcats coach Chris Hawkins said. “Once we got underneath our top three guys, they did what we knew they were capable of. Give them all the credit in the world.”

Two West errors paved the way for a seven-run U High fourth. The game was tied 1-1 through three innings.

“If we make a play early on maybe our guys don’t have to throw as many pitches and we can go a little longer with (Bryant) Henderson and (Alex) Willey,” said Hawkins.

West scores four

The Wildcats felt a bit better about themselves after scoring four in the bottom of the seventh against U High.

Clint Goodman drove in two runs with a double. Eli Hensley and Henderson had one RBI each. Goodman also knocked in the initial West run with a ground out.

Big test Monday

U High travels to Springfield for a key Central State Eight Conference game against Springfield High on Monday. The Pioneers are 12-2 in league play, while the Senators are 11-2.

“They got the best of us a couple of days ago,” Paxson said of a 2-1 loss. “Hopefully we saved a few (runs).”

The Pioneers will start Illinois recruit Jake Swartz on the mound Monday.

