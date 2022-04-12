Watch now: Takeaways from University High's baseball win over Normal Community

NORMAL – The discomfort caused by watching his University High School baseball team issue seven walks, hit two batters and commit a pair of errors Monday was soothed for Pioneers coach Steve Paxson with a reassuring glance at the scoreboard.

“It ended up being pretty good,” Paxson said of a 13-6 win over Normal Community at Duffy Bass Field. “I just would like to see our guys play a little cleaner, that’s all. I have a hard time getting satisfied in April. Hopefully I will be a little more excited, a little more happy come May.”

Ranked third in the state in the preseason poll of Prep Baseball Report, the Pioneers stumbled out of the blocks. A 1-3 start featured an 11-1 loss to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and a 14-2 thrashing at the hands of Mount Vernon.

“We didn’t throw many strikes in those three losses,” said Paxson. “We didn’t give up more than four, five, six hits. It was all walks.”

“We really weren’t playing too well. We were struggling to throw strikes and not putting our best swings on balls,” right fielder-pitcher Jack Bach said. “It was good for us in a way to get us locked in.”

The win over NCHS was U High’s sixth in succession. Here are four other takeaways from the Intercity matchup.

Bouncing back

After the Ironmen scored twice in the top of the first inning on hits from Brock Bacus and Chase Wiese and two U High throwing errors, the Pioneers struck back with five in the bottom of the frame.

“We have done that a few too many times this year,” said NCHS coach Ryan Short, whose team dropped to 5-7. “We’ve gotten early runs and given them back. That’s something we have to clean up a little bit.”

Bach singled home Charlie Vercruysse and Matt Armstrong, Bach scored on Carson Beal’s infield single and Jake Swartz singled to drive in Bach and Chase Adams.

“We had a rough first inning, but we didn’t let that sway our momentum,” Bach said. “We came back and got a five spot and carried that momentum with us the rest of the game.”

Vercruysse sets table

Vercruysse, a sophomore committed to Notre Dame, was productive in all five plate appearances with two walks, two singles and a sacrifice fly. He scored three runs from the leadoff spot.

“Charlie just seems as locked in as anybody right now at the top of the order,” said Paxson.

“The first few games we were just getting the hang of it,” Vercruysse said. “Now the weather has warmed up, things are looking good and we’re rolling. We had to slow down, play our game and relax.”

1-2-3 for Bach

Bach was the most effective of three U High pitchers with two strikeouts in a perfect seventh.

“That’s the best Jack’s looked this year in that last inning,” said Paxson. “He’s going to get the ball more.”

Chase(ing) perfection

Ironmen No. 3 hitter Wiese reached base in all four forays into the batter's box.

Wiese singled, walked twice and launched a two-run triple to deep center field.

“We’ve seen some good pitchers, but we haven’t seen quite that velocity yet,” Short said. “I thought our guys barreled some balls up and competed really well.”

According to Short, Shea Zbrozek’s 0-for-4 day was deceiving.

“Shea had a real nice day at the plate, but no hits to show for it,” said the NCHS coach. “He hit three balls right one the nose up the middle and they didn’t drop.”

Sparkling defense

NCHS catcher Ben Railey turned in the defensive play of the game when he made a sliding catch of a foul pop off the bat of Bach in the second inning.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

