Watch now: North Clay too much for LeRoy in Class 1A state baseball semifinals

PEORIA — Louisville North Clay batted around in both the second and fifth innings en route to a 15-2 win over LeRoy on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament at Dozer Park.

LeRoy’s record slipped to 24-10. The Panthers face Ottawa Marquette in Saturday’s 9 a.m. third-place game.

North Clay (32-6) takes on Brown County in the 11:30 a.m. championship contest.

“You can’t make that many mistakes against a team like that,” LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said. “We knew they were a really good ballclub, and the margin for error was slim. Once they started to hit, they were awfully hard to stop. It was their day. They totally outplayed us."

The Cardinals jumped on top in the opening inning when leadoff hitter Collyn Ballard tripled to deep center field and came in to score on a Logan Fleener ground out.

LeRoy matched that tally in the first as Noah Company led off with a single, took third as Porter Conn doubled into the right-field corner and scored as Blake Roundtree bounced out.

The Panthers were denied a bigger inning when Tanner Holoch’s line drive back to the pitcher resulted in a double play.

North Clay’s five-run second featured a two-run Layton Dawkins single, two LeRoy errors, a fly ball lost in the sun for a double, two walks and a hit by pitch.

LeRoy added a second-inning run when Garrett Hudson reached on an error and came home on a Tyson Brent single.

The Cardinals added one run in the fourth and eight more in the fifth to bring the 10-run rule into play.

“They came out firing,” North Clay coach John Frech said of his team. “They came ready to swing. They know what’s expected and they go after the goal.”

Porter Conn (3-1) started on the mound for LeRoy. He was relieved in the fifth by Ian Johnson.

Donnie Zimmerman (11-0) pitched the complete-game victory for North Clay.

Brown County prevails

In the first semifinal, Brown County held off Ottawa Marquette 2-1.

Marquette (31-4) loaded the bases with one out in the seventh, but senior Mason Henry came on as a reliever and struck out the final two batters to preserve the lead.

Henry also drove in both runs for the Hornets (28-4). Henry, Colby Wert and Will Groesch each had two of Brown County's eight hits.

