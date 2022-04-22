Watch now: Normal West prevails in second pitchers' duel of week with rival NCHS

NORMAL – The pitchers’ duel extraordinaire took some observers back to the 1990s when Normal Community’s Ryan Cantrell traded zeros with Normal West’s Alex Jefferson.

And while the starters Thursday at NCHS were Chase Wiese for the Ironmen and Jesse Courtney for the Wildcats, neither could be expected to still be on the mound for the end of a 10-inning marathon.

Yet Courtney still played a major role, drawing a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the top of the 10th to force home Nicholas Haslett with the lone run in West’s 1-0 victory over its Intercity rival.

After the Unit 5 rivals combined for just six hits in NCHS’ 3-2, nine-inning win on Tuesday, a mere five hits were produced Thursday. That’s a total of 11 hits in 19 innings.

“Both teams have some hitters,” West coach Chris Hawkins said. “The pitchers just pitched better than the hitters were hitting for two days.”

“It’s Normal-Normal West baseball,” said NCHS coach Ryan Short. “It seems like it’s one or the other. Both teams are pitching it really well or both teams are swinging it really well. This week the hitters were kind of at the mercy of the pitchers.”

The Intercity rivalry split left the Wildcats at 8-9 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12 Conference and the Ironmen at 7-11 and 4-2 in league play.

Here are a few other takeaways from Thursday’s goose egg extravaganza.

Courtney makes triumphant return

A junior who has committed to sign with Illinois State, Courtney made his first appearance in more than two weeks after suffering a concussion.

“I ran into a (outfield) fence trying to make a play. Now I’m back and really happy to help the team win,” Courtney said. “I was trying to work quick. My arm felt pretty good the entire game. I felt locked in.”

Courtney allowed two hits, walked two and struck out 10 in eight innings.

“We said he was marinated like a good steak,” Hawkins joked. “He hasn’t thrown a lot of pitches, but he’s been bullpening. He had a bullpen Monday and he was so strong."

The one and only run

No runner even touched third base until Haslett, who reached on a dropped third strike in the 10th, arrived there.

Haslett took second on a Clint Goodman sacrifice bunt. An intentional walk to Eli Hensley and a non-intentional walk to Mason Buzicky loaded the bases.

Courtney took a close 2-2 pitch before the full count offering was well off the plate inside as Haslett trotted in to touch the long-neglected plate.

“It was low. I knew it was a ball,” Courtney said of the 2-2 pitch. “I was definitely super amped up. I was trying to stay calm, cool and collected. I was trying to drive something in the gap, but I got a walk and we got the win. That’s all that matters.”

Reatherford relieves

Bryce Reatherford picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief. The ninth was three straight fly balls to center fielder Alex Willey, who made a spectacular diving snare in right-center of Wiese’s drive.

The 10th was considerably more dramatic.

Shea Zbrozek walked and Kaileb Hackman singled to open the frame. But Reatherford struck out the next batter before inducing a double play grounder on an extremely close play at first that ended the game.

“It was a hard-hit ball. Our shortstop (Blake Crancer) and second baseman (Buzicky) turned it nice,” said Reatherford. “Jesse dominated then our offense wasn’t doing as much as we could so our defense had to show up and make the routine plays and get the tough plays. I had to shut it down for Jesse and get him the win.”

Don’t forget Wiese

Wiese hurled seven innings, surrendering just two hits, walking three and whiffing seven.

“Chase Wiese and Jesse Courtney, that’s as good of a seven innings as you’re going to see in the state this year,” Short said. “Nobody was throwing 90 (mph) but both guys were in the zone and letting their defense help them. It was a really good rhythm. It had to be a fun ballgame to watch.”

Ozzie Muhlhauser pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Ironmen. Ethan Eberle struck out five over the final two innings and took the loss.

Five ring circus

NCHS athletic director Nic Kearfott was the ringmaster Thursday as five games were going on at once on the Ironmen grounds.

Along with varsity and junior varsity contests in baseball and softball, the Iron girls soccer team also was in action.

Remembering Brownie

A moment of silence was held before the game in observance of the one-year anniversary of the death of Mike Brown.

Brown was an assistant at West and Illinois Wesleyan as well as playing an active role in the success of youth, high school and college baseball in Bloomington-Normal.

