Watch now: Normal Community outslugs Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – Holding a lead in the late innings Tuesday at Howard Saar Field, Normal Community High School baseball coach Ryan Short knew who he wanted on the mound.

Ethan Eberle turned Short’s plan into victory with two dominant innings of relief to sew up the Ironmen’s 10-6 Big 12 Conference win.

“Ozzie Muhlhauser did a great job of bridging us so Eberle could keep the pitch count down,” Short said of Mulhauser’s 1⅓ innings of scoreless relief. “Eb came in and slammed the door.”

A sophomore left-hander, Eberle struck out six in two innings with one strikeout victim reaching on a dropped third strike. Eberle fanned two future Division I college players in Adison Worthman and Gage Wolfe.

“I knew this was a big game, and they had the top of the order with Worthman coming up,” said Eberle. “I was ready for it. I struck him (Worthman) out, but he’s a great player.”

Here are three other takeaways from the battle of two of the Big 12’s top teams.

Ironmen’s hitting shoes

NCHS (14-13, 8-3 in the Big 12) rallied from deficits of 4-1 and 6-5 on the strength of 14 hits.

“We hit a lot of line drives. It was pretty good,” said Eberle, who had two singles and a double in four at-bats. “We brought the energy and let them know we wanted it more than they did.”

Ironmen leadoff man Chase Wiese and Shea Zbrozek also had three hits. Brock Bacus and Joey Kahwaji chipped in two apiece.

“I’ve got to credit our guys for believing in quality at-bats. We’re hitting a bunch of singles and doubles right now, which is all you can ask for,” Short said. “Chase is tough in the leadoff spot, and Eb had a great game at the plate. Joey handles the bat really well. He got a couple of big hits today.”

Eberle drove in three runs with Zbrozek and Zander Morrison knocking in two each.

BHS wins Big 12

The Purple Raiders (18-8, 9-2) had clinched the outright Big 12 championship with a win over Danville on Monday. It is BHS’ first league crown since 2012.

“Man, it’s a competitive league. Every year you want to be in the mix,” BHS coach Steve Clapp said. “It’s a big accomplishment for the kids. They’ve worked hard. It’s a good group of kids.”

“I’m happy for Coach Clapp and their players. We know winning the conference outright is a tough thing to do,” said Short. “Coach Clapp does a great job. His team has played very well this year.”

Wolfe battles blister

Wolfe started on the mound for the Raiders and allowed five runs (one earned) in four innings.

“He had a blister open up (on his pitching thumb) during pregame in the bullpen,” Clapp said. “We really wrestled with were we going to try to make a move. He showed you how tough he is and the kind of leader he is.

"He put us in position to win. I felt he had given us enough throwing through the blister.”

