Watch now: LeRoy walks off with super-sectional win and state tournament berth

BLOOMINGTON — Thrilled to escape the top of the first inning with just one run scored by St. Thomas More, that was exactly what LeRoy needed in the bottom of the seventh Monday.

Just one run.

Porter Conn’s drive to left field with the bases loaded delivered that magical run, and LeRoy is headed to the Class 1A State Tournament after a 2-1 Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional victory before an overflow crowd at Horenberger Field.

“All I needed to do was get something high and deep. I tried doing that and it happened,” Conn said. “Off the bat it felt great. I’m still in shock. I can barely breathe. It’s a great feeling for sure.”

LeRoy takes a 24-9 record to Dozer Park in Peoria on Friday and will face Louisville North Clay at noon in a state semifinal.

“This is a first. It’s a pretty special moment. I’ve been doing this forever,” said Panthers coach Wayne Meyer. “You don’t necessarily think you’re going to state unless you have a team that’s unbelievable. We knew we had a good team, but in the playoffs we’ve just been playing incredibly well.”

DJ Satchwell led off the LeRoy seventh with a single to right-center field and was replaced on the bases by pinch runner Brody Bennett.

St. Thomas More tried to force Bennett at second on Carson Houser’s sacrifice bunt, but the throw sailed high into the outfield as Bennett took third and Houser second.

Noah Company was intentionally walked to load the bases before Conn belted a 2-0 pitch to left field that would have brought home the game winner on a sacrifice fly even if it had been caught.

“The entire day I knew I was out in front. I was battling staying back the entire game,” Conn said. “I was trying to stay back and put something the opposite way and ended up connecting with one pretty hard.

"Carson laid down that bunt. Everybody did their job at the right time and I’m so excited.”

St. Thomas More (14-12) scored its lone run just three pitches into the contest against LeRoy starter Calvin Crawford.

Dawson Magrini’s fly ball to right field fell for a wind-blown double, and Wilson Kirby sent him around to score with a double to left-center field.

The Sabers had first and third with none out and the bases loaded with one out, but LeRoy turned a double play to escape the jam with Ian Johnson making a nice scoop of a throw in the dirt at first base.

“It was enormous,” said Meyer. “I told my coaches if they score three, that’s all we can give up because this isn’t going to be a high-scoring game. When we turned that double play, it was really a momentum shift. It did feel like they were going to put a crooked number up in the first.”

After allowing four first-inning hits, Crawford gave up just two more in the complete-game victory. Crawford struck out three and walked two.

“I wasn’t expecting to stay in the whole game. I thought I would get a high pitch count and I would be out,” Crawford said. “To play this game in this atmosphere was so fun. The first state tournament in LeRoy history, it’s unbelievable. I don’t have any words to express how crazy this is.”

The Panthers scored their first run in the fourth without a hit. Garrett Hudson walked and pinch runner Bennett was safe at second on a throwing error. Bennett came around to score on two wild pitches.

Crawford wriggled out of a second and third, none out jam in the sixth with an infield pop up, a strikeout and a ground ball.

“Both kids threw a ton of strikes and basically said try to hit it,” Meyer said of Crawford and STM starter Blake Staab. “We had opportunities to cash in and didn’t, and they had opportunities as well. I can’t say enough about Cal on the mound, we played defense and just kept battling.”

Staab worked the first 3⅔ innings before being relieved by Daniel Suits.

LeRoy prevailed in its three sectional and super-sectional games by a combined four runs.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.