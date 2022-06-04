Watch now: LeRoy takes home fourth-place trophy from 1A State Tournament

PEORIA – The LeRoy High School baseball team did not put its best foot forward during the Class 1A State Tournament.

Yet the fact the Panthers did claw their way into the Final Four of 1A, along with the fourth-place trophy they transported back east on Interstate 74, are tangible and intangible memories that will last a lifetime.

A LeRoy squad that won its three sectional and super-sectional games by a combined four runs ran out of magic at Dozer Park. A 12-0 loss to Ottawa Marquette on Saturday in the third-place game followed a 15-2 semifinal defeat at the hands of Louisville North Clay on Friday.

“We’ll look back with fond memories regardless of what happened here,” LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said. “The trophy case will have that fourth-place trophy, and they won’t know the score years from now. They will just know we had a heckuva baseball team. It stings right in the moment, but as time goes by that will dull and you’re just proud of what you did.”

“I will hopefully look back on it and think we got to this point and not think about what happened here the last two days,” said senior Porter Conn. “The journey is for sure what I will remember when I look at the trophy. It was a pleasure to be here for sure.”

Here are eight other takeaways from LeRoy’s first state baseball tournament experience.

Exceeding expectations

The Panthers advanced to the state finals after being the second seed in Sub Sectional A of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional.

“We weren’t expecting to be here, and we had some incredible games to get a chance to play in Peoria,” said Meyer. “You get here and you kind of want it all.”

Defense falls short

The Panthers committed errors in each of the first three innings Saturday and were charged with a total of seven errors over 10 innings of weekend play.

“I thought we played kind of nervous and timid. We didn’t field the ball how we needed to,” Meyer said. “We’ve been playing really loose. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes and didn’t throw enough strikes. I’m not sure if we allowed ourselves to relax, but that’s easier said than done.”

“We’ve been playing really well. We didn’t play how we know we can,” said senior Calvin Crawford. “It was a lot of fun being here. To make it to this moment means so much to our group.”

No no-hitter today

Meyer got all his bench players into the game Saturday with several late substitutions.

“I wanted to get everyone the opportunity to say they got to play,” Meyer said. “In the end, it’s a senior salute with everything they’ve accomplished.”

Two of those reserves — freshman Andrew Fleming and junior Cylas Marcum — stroked singles in the fifth inning for the only Panthers’ hits.

“That’s baseball, isn’t it,” said Meyer. “You’re pressing and struggling then a freshman and a junior come up off the bench and get great hits. That was good to get a couple hits on the board. It’s great memories for those guys.”

Drawing the ace

LeRoy had to contend with Marquette ace Taylor Waldron in the third-place game. Waldron reached his pitch count limit in Monday’s super-sectional and was not eligible to return to the mound until Saturday.

Waldron entered the state tournament with a 10-2 record, a 0.98 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 50 innings. Waldron struck out eight and walked one against the Panthers.

“I tried to stay efficient the whole game and let the fastball work,” Waldron said.

Waldron was “not too happy” a state tournament no-hitter eluded him. “I gave up a hit and then I let up another hit,” he said.

Just play the game

Marquette coach Todd Hopkins wasn’t overly concerned about pregame scouting reports before facing LeRoy.

“We just went and played,” said Hopkins. “I played with Wayne in college. We’ve been friends for a long time. We’re familiar with each other.”

Falling fly balls

A combination of a cloudless sky and the vast expanses of the Dozer Park outfield contributed to several fly balls dropping in during the North Clay contest.

“The big difference is really the depth. It’s a deeper park than what we’re used to,” Meyer said. “There is a lot more room to cover. Obviously, they (North Clay) hit well, but the high sky and the big outfield make it challenging for sure. It’s really hard to get your depth perception sometimes.”

Conn on the mound

Conn, LeRoy’s starter against North Clay, had rung up 80 strikeouts in 38 innings entering the state tournament. The Cardinals fanned just once in four-plus innings Friday.

“It was a day you had to throw strike one and had to get the breaking ball over,” Meyer said. “With their batting averages across the board, you knew they could absolutely hit. It was going to be tough to get those strikeout rates sometimes he’s had.”

Small town living

Players from North Clay and LeRoy admitted it was an enjoyable but unique experience playing in the home of the Class A Midwest League’s Peoria Chiefs.

“It’s great to be here,” Panthers catcher Garrett Hudson said. “I’ve been here several times for Chiefs games. It’s fun to play here. It’s nice to know you’ve worked hard and finally made it here.”

“We’re used to playing in the middle of a cornfield,” said North Clay pitcher Donnie Zimmerman, “not surrounded by a bunch of buildings.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.