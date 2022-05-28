Watch now: LeRoy rallies for 1A sectional baseball championship

A three-run seventh-inning rally lifted the LeRoy High School baseball team to a 3-2 victory over Delavan on Saturday in the championship game of the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional at Horenberger Field.

“We’re battling. Sometimes you make a run and figure out how to win some tough games,” LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer said. “It could have gone either way. It took everything we could find to pull this one out.”

The 23-9 Panthers will return to Horenberger Field to face Champaign St. Thomas More in an 11 a.m. super-sectional encounter Monday.

Delavan led 2-0 through six innings on RBIs from Sam Carl and Kelton Nafziger.

Both Delavan starter Cole Noreuil, who struck out 14, and LeRoy starter Porter Conn, who fanned 13, were lifted after six innings because they had reached the pitch count limit of 115.

“Their sophomore pitcher is absolutely outstanding,” said Meyer. “Delavan is a really good team.”

LeRoy’s seventh-inning rally was ignited by a one-out infield hit from Conn. Blake Roundtree then singled up the middle, and Conn scored on a Tanner Holoch hit to right. Garrett Hudson’s infield single brought home Roundtree with the tying run.

Ian Johnson then sent a drive to deep left-center field. Two Delavan outfielders battling the sun could not make the catch as Holoch brought home the winning run.

Johnson relieved Conn on the mound to work the seventh and pick up the win.

U High edged

Champaign Central stunned University High 2-1 in eight innings to take the 3A Normal West Regional crown.

“It’s tough every time. This group is a special group,” said U High coach Steve Paxson, whose team finished third in 2A last season. “Baseball is really hard sometimes and not always fair. The game was well played by both teams. We just couldn’t come up with enough hits.”

Champaign (31-6) advances to its own sectional on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against Chatham Glenwood.

“I’m just speechless. David slew Goliath,” Maroons coach John Staab said. “Nobody gave us a chance except our dudes. Hats off to U High. They’ve got one of the finest teams in the state.”

Champaign pitcher Max Quirk baffled the Pioneers for six shutout innings. After walking Evan Kochel to start the seventh, Quirk was removed for Jake Munroe.

“There are five ingredients to a good pitcher, and I think he had four of them,” said Paxson. “He didn’t have a great fastball, but he did such a good job changing speeds. He was throwing any pitch in any count. It’s really difficult when you don’t get what you’re expecting all the time. It was really hard to get a good swing.”

Eli Kieser reached on a bunt single and Jake Swartz’s sacrifice bunt attempt resulted in a throwing error by Munroe as courtesy runner Hunter Wilson scored the tying run.

Charlie Vercruysse was intentionally walked to load the bases before Kieser was out at the plate on a failed suicide squeeze bunt attempt. Matt Armstrong singled to load the bases, but Munroe struck out the next two batters to foil the Pioneers’ hopes for a walk-off win.

U High starter Jake Swartz allowed a first-inning run on a Munroe triple and a Kendall Crawford single. Swartz struck out 12 and walked two over the first seven innings.

Evan Jones replaced Swartz to start the eighth. But after a leadoff walk to Munroe, Swartz was back on the hill. Kochel made a nifty catch on a foul pop for the first out, and TJ Pipkins singled.

With two outs, Crawford’s grounder was stopped by sliding second baseman Armstrong. When Armstrong tried to shovel to second base for a force, the ball trickled away as Munroe sprinted in with the go-ahead run.

Thinking the run had ended the game, Crawford left first base and headed to the dugout. After a huddle of the umpiring crew, Crawford was called out but the run counted because Crawford had touched first base.

Munroe set down the Pioneers 1-2-3 in the bottom of the eighth.

Bloomington eliminated

Mahomet-Seymour blanked Bloomington 10-0 in the title game of the 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional.

Blake Wolters struck out 10 and walked one over five innings for the Bulldogs, who next play in the Champaign Central Sectional.

Gentry Lovell and Tyler Dowling had the only hits for the Purple Raiders, who finished at 22-10.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.