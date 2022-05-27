Watch now: Johnson home run lifts LeRoy to 1A sectional triumph

BLOOMINGTON – Ian Johnson ignited a three-run LeRoy High School rally with a single Thursday at the Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Sectional.

In the fifth, Johnson was the rally.

Johnson’s solo home run to left field snapped a 3-3 tie and propelled the Panthers to a 5-3 victory over Illini Bluffs in sectional semifinal action at Horenberger Field.

LeRoy (22-9) will face Delavan on Saturday at 11 a.m. for the sectional crown.

“I wasn’t really thinking about hitting a home run. I was just really trying to hit the ball through the middle,” Johnson said. “I hit it over and I was so pumped. It’s what everybody wants to do in their baseball career, and to be able to do it in a big game like this is super cool. It was an awesome experience for sure.”

LeRoy coach Wayne Meyer was fine with the timing for Johnson’s first homer of the season.

“It was an enormous hit. You could feel the energy,” said Meyer. “He got out front and tagged it pretty good.”

Johnson scored on Noah Company’s infield hit for the game’s first run in the fourth. Blake Roundtree’s single up the middle drove home Company and Porter Conn for a 3-0 Panthers’ lead.

Illini Bluffs scored three of its own in the top of the fifth as Will Giftos stroked a two-run single.

“We finally break through and get a little bit of breathing room and it’s tied again immediately,” Meyer said. “We got the lead again and we can breathe and go play baseball.”

Roundtree was relieved by Calvin Crawford with two on and no outs in the fifth. Crawford finished for the victory.

“Blake is a terrific pitcher, and he was really struggling with his command all night. He made huge pitches with guys in scoring position,” said Meyer. “Calvin did a great job working through his outs and picked up a huge win for us.”

Normal West stunned

Scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. 3A regional semifinal on its home field against Champaign Central, Normal West was forced by heavy rain to move the game to IWU and could not start until after the LeRoy-Illini Bluffs game was completed.

The 8 p.m. start led to a lengthy (2 hours, 47 minutes) contest and a heartbreaking finish for West.

The Wildcats, seeded fifth in the sub-sectional, led the No. 3 Maroons 5-2 entering the seventh inning before disaster struck in the form of four Champaign runs and a 6-5 West defeat.

“A lot of things went wrong,” said Wildcats coach Chris Hawkins, whose team bowed out at 17-16. “They’re good enough to make those plays, and we just didn’t do it tonight. When you don’t get those outs, a good team — a 30-win team — is going to get you.”

Champaign (30-6) moved within 5-3 when Charlie Cekander doubled and scored on a Carter Hall single.

Two Maroons singles combined with two choppers back to pitcher Bryant Henderson that West could not convert into outs. That spelled defeat for West when Charlie Hobbs brought home the winning run from second on a high throw to second base.

The Wildcats had taken a 4-0 lead in the first inning when sophomore Sam DesCarpentrie launched a two-out, full-count grand slam down the left field line.

“The sophomore DesCarpentrie really saw one there on 3-2,” Hawkins said. “I’ve really enjoyed watching him play down the stretch.”

The West coach removed starting pitcher Heath Hornke and reliever Alex Willey at exactly 45 pitches. Any more than 45 and they would not be eligible to pitch Saturday.

Hawkins said his plan was to keep Hornke, Willey and Henderson available for Saturday’s potential 11 a.m. regional championship game against University High at West with staff ace Jesse Courtney sidelined by a sore elbow.

“We knew in the postseason we would probably have to go with three guys, and none of those three guys ever throw a lot of pitches. They are all around 60 and they get tired,” said Hawkins. “We wanted all three guys to be available for the next game, too. U High is good enough you have to have guys available on Saturday.”

Bloomington advances

Bloomington blanked Danville 6-0 in a semifinal of the 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional behind a two-hit shutout from Brady Alexander.

“Brady did a great job for us,” Purple Raiders coach Steve Clapp said.

BHS (23-9) will meet either Mahomet-Seymour or Champaign Centennial for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cameron Anderson homered and drove in two runs, and Adison Worthman doubled and knocked in two for the Raiders. John Shuey and Gage Wolfe had the other BHS RBIs.

“Worthman and Anderson had timely hits,” said Clapp. “Saturday is a challenge we are looking forward to.”

NCHS eliminated

Plainfield South pitcher Brett Snyder tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out 10 as NCHS was eliminated with a 2-0 loss at the 4A Minooka Regional.

Ironmen hurler Ethan Eberle allowed two unearned runs, struck out seven and walked two as the NCHS season ended at 19-14.

Ben Railey accounted for two of the four Ironmen hits.

Eureka defeated

Monticello ousted Eureka, 2-0, in the semifinals of the Millikin Sectional at Decatur.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

