Watch now: Jack Bach pitches, hits U High past Rantoul in 3A regional

NORMAL — University High senior Jack Bach couldn’t quite finish off Rantoul on the mound.

Yet Bach did slam the door on the Eagles with a fifth-inning solo home run that minted a combined no-hitter and a 10-0 Pioneers victory in the Class 3A Normal West Regional on Wednesday.

Chase Adams nailed down the final two outs of the fifth inning for the no-hitter as U High (29-6) advanced to Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional championship game against either Normal West or Champaign Central.

Here are four other takeaways from U High’s impressive postseason opener.

Bach dominant

A Central Michigan recruit, Bach overmatched Rantoul hitters until tiring. The Eagles (3-18) did not put a ball in play until a groundout to start the fourth inning.

Bach struck out the first seven batters he faced before issuing a walk. He struck out 12 and walked five in 4⅓ innings and hit a batter.

“I was just trying to locate my fastball to both sides of the plate,” Bach said. “I feel like that could set up my breaking ball to keep them guessing. I feel like it worked for the most part. My body just gave out a little bit, but Chase had my back to get two big outs.”

U High coach Steve Paxson replaced Bach with Adams with the bases loaded in the fifth.

“It’s been great to watch Jack’s progression,” said Paxson. “To have a kid who didn’t log a ton of innings for us last year kind of find himself and his ability to throw strikes, he’s done such a good job.”

Bach, Bach, Bach, gone

Bach tripled into the right-field corner to drive in a first-inning run before walloping a solo homer to center field for the walk-off win in the fifth.

“It was a 2-0 pitch. I was looking for a fastball. I got it and was able to drive it out to center and get it out,” Bach said. “I knew it was blowing in a little bit so I wasn’t sure. But I knew I got it good off the bat.”

Paxson sees a bright college future for the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Bach.

“He’s such a great athlete. He’s big, but he’s got that combination of size and strength. He was recruited as a pitcher, but I think he’s got a shot to be a two-way guy because he can really swing it, too,” said Paxson. “What people don’t know is what a tough worker he is. Usually guys with those ingredients end up being pretty special, and that’s what he’s turned into.”

Just another no-hitter

The no-hitter was not the first of the U High season, but Paxson wasn’t sure how many the Pioneers have fashioned.

“I think this group has had quite a few. I don’t know how many but several,” Paxson said. “It’s the most we’ve ever hard. We have a pretty deep staff.”

Postseason run?

U High placed third in Class 2A last season but the Pioneers know the road to postseason hardware will be more difficult to navigate in 3A.

“In the playoffs, it’s win or go home,” Bach said. “We came into this game with a loose mindset. I feel like if we can carry that to more big games it will help us a lot. We’re a lot better team when we’re loose.”

“The two teams we’ve got a shot to go against Saturday, it’s going to be a tough challenge for us,” said Paxson. “We need to play really sound baseball against them.”

Elsewhere ...

In the Decatur Class 2A Sectional, Pontiac was ousted by St. Joseph-Ogden, 4-3.

Michael Kuska had two of the Indians' four hits.

