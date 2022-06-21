Watch now: Intercity takes both ends of BNBA all-star twin bill from Area squad

NORMAL – Unlike several of his Intercity teammates, Bloomington High School’s Cam Anderson had not pitched recently.

So when asked for an extended outing, Anderson delivered four scoreless innings Monday as the Intercity topped the Area 7-4 in the first game of the Bloomington-Normal Baseball Association’s Mike Brown Memorial All-Star Games at the Corn Crib.

The Area also won the second of the seven-inning contests 13-8.

Anderson, who will play baseball and soccer at Monmouth College, took over after University High’s Evan Jones pitched the first inning and struck out five while giving up three hits and four walks to earn Intercity Most Valuable Player honors.

“I was told I could throw one or two innings. During the game, they told me three,” Anderson said. “Then coach said are you OK doing four. ‘Yeah, I’ll do four.’ I wanted to do whatever I could with the pitches I had. I do feel like I was throwing pretty well, especially not pitching for a little bit.”

Intercity coach Steve Paxson of U High was grateful Anderson could take on an extended pitch count.

“A lot of our guys pitched over the weekend (with summer teams),” said Paxson. “I was really excited he was able to do what he did for us. That was great. It allowed us to save some arms for game two.”

As the Pantagraph area’s high school baseball season arrived at a close, here are five other takeaways from the evening.

Speedy Swartz

U High’s Jake Swartz will be a pitcher at the University of Illinois, but he showed he can inflict some damage at the plate and on the base paths.

Swartz had two singles, scored twice, drove in a run and stole five bases in the first game.

Seven recently graduated Pioneers played in the all-star games with their U High coach in the dugout.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Paxson said. “All seven of those guys get to continue their baseball in college. It will be hard to replace those guys. They’re great kids. Some of them have played for me for four years.”

Montoya Area MVP

Eureka’s Matt Montoya was the Area MVP in the opener after tossing 3⅓ innings and striking out six. The two runs scored against Montoya were unearned.

“It was tough to compete with all of them. They’re a bunch of really good dudes who have a lot of really good facilities,” Montoya said. “I couldn’t ask for a better game. I didn’t really pitch a lot during the high school season. I was really excited to get the opportunity to throw against some really good hitters.”

Area breaks out

The Area scored all four of its runs in the seventh inning. Fieldcrest’s Clayton Shirley tripled home two runs, a single from Mahomet-Seymour’s Chase Wagers scored one and GCMS’ Hunter Brewer cranked another triple to drive in the fourth run.

Brayson Smith of Mahomet-Seymour and Delavan’s Landon Horning each had one of the Area’s four triples, locating gaps in the spacious Corn Crib outfield.

Adams leads Intercity family

Southern Mississippi recruit Chase Adams of U High stroked two doubles and a single, scored three runs, drove in three and swiped two bases to earn Intercity MVP honors in the nightcap.

“It was great, one final hurrah for everybody,” Adams said. “It just felt good to get back with my guys again and play some ball in some good weather.”

Like several other players in action Monday, Adams is playing his summer ball at the Corn Crib in the Kernels Collegiate League.

“Going from metal (bats) to wood and back to metal, it felt pretty good to barrel up some balls,” said Adams.

Castleman gets nod

El Paso-Gridley’s Jacob Castleman was named Area MVP of game two. Castleman struck out three over 1⅔ scoreless innings. At the plate, he doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.

“It was fun. I play summer ball with quite a few of these guys,” said Castleman, who will play baseball and football at Augustana. “It was one last time wearing a Titans jersey. We hit it all right. We would have liked to hit it a little better.”

Sean Raffa of Lincoln had two RBIs and Railsplitters teammate Trent Koehler pitched a scoreless inning.

“Our kids did a nice job. It’s a fun day for the kids,” said Area coach Andy Turner of Heyworth. “They get to play with some of their buddies they’ve been around for years and have a sendoff that way. It’s always a memorable moment for them.”

